Tinsukia becomes 4000th WiFi-enabled railway station in India

national

Till date, free WiFi service has been rolled out in 1,000 stations in a record time of 12 days by RailTel

On average, the Indian railways have been rolling out WiFi in 83 stations per day. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Sunday, the Tinsukia Junction in Guwahati became the 4000th railway station in the country to have free public WiFi on railway stations. According to the latest reports by the Indian Railways, on an average, the Indian Railways have been rolling out WiFi at 83 stations per day. Till date, free WiFi service has been rolled out in 1,000 stations in a record time of 12 days by RailTel.

The last 1,000 stations which were enabled with free Wi-Fi service were completed in 15 days. RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said, "The journey started from Mumbai Central in January 2016 and in the coming few weeks all railway stations over Indian Railway (except the halt stations) will have fast and free Railwire WiFi," reports news agency IANS.

The RailWire WiFi has been designed to offer the best of Internet experience to rail passengers. The free WiFi facility will be available to any user who has a smartphone with a working mobile connection. The free WiFi initiative is a pro-passenger initiative of the Ministry of Railways which is in tune with PM Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' program.

Also Read: Over 500 Central and Western Railway stations get Wi-Fi connectivity

Recently, the Central Railway provided free Wi-Fi facility at 224 stations with 42 stations in Mumbai Division, 27 stations under Bhusaval Division, 66 under Nagpur Division, 44 under the Pune Division and 45 stations under the Solapur division. On the other hand, the Western Railway provided the free WiFi Facility at its 300 stations including Suburban and Non-Suburban stations across the Western Railway.

The RailWire Wi-Fi facility started by the Ministry of Railways at railway stations is quite popular and is still a preferred choice of rail users today.

How to access Wi-Fi at railway stations:

Free Wi-Fi service will be available to any user who has a smartphone with a working mobile connection. In order to use the Wi-Fi facility follow the below steps:

Switch on the Wi-Fi mode on your smartphone and select the RailWire Wi-Fi network facility.

Once the RailWire homepage network appears, enter your registered mobile number

Submit the one-time password (OTP) which you have received from RailWire

Once entered, you will be able to access free high-speed internet service and can start browsing the internet

Also Read: WiFi in 400 railway stations by next year: Suresh Prabhu

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates