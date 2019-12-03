'tis the season for poetry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

To ring in Christmas, Omkar Bhatkar, co-founder of St. Andrew's Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts (SAPP) has put together, Christmas Poems With A Cup Of Cocoa, a poetic evening in association with Metamorphosis Theatre Inc. "The idea is to create a nostalgic Christmas-y vibe by serving hot cocoa and surrounded by mistletoes", shares Bhatkar. The 70-minute recital includes dramatic renditions of 20 to 22 classic Christmas poems written by greats like WB Yeats, Louisa May Alcott, TS Eliot and more. These will be performed by Sharmila Velaskar Kadne, Abhishek Banerji, Sarita Manchanda, Archana Bora, Meeta Bagwe and Bhatkar.

On December 7, 7.30 pm to 9 om

At St Andrew's Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Call 9833647641

Cost Rs 280

