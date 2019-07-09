Tiware Dam breach: 20 dead, search operation enters 7th day

mumbai-rains

The death toll climbed to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ratnagiri:The rescue operation in the Tiware Dam breach which has claimed 20 lives, entered the seventh day by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday. The NDRF has recovered 20 bodies so far and the operation for the missing 3 is still underway.

Maharashtra: Search operation at #TiwareDam in Ratnagiri, by NDRF, enters seventh day. So far 20 bodies have been recovered, 3 are still missing. pic.twitter.com/egdrHuG9eC — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

A total of 23 people went missing after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains on the night of on July 3 in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

The death toll rose to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday. Villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now, said police. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. The capacity of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district is 0.08 TMC.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates