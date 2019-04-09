TMC: BJP selling merchandise for votes as it failed to deliver on poll promises

national

The TMC leader also said the party has launched the "Jumla metre" just so that people can go on the site and do a fact check on the speeches of BJP leaders

Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was resorting to selling merchandise like pens and T-shirts for votes as the promises made by them to the people in the last elections have not fulfilled.

TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien listed 15 such promises made by the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaign and said how they were all "lies and never delivered to the people".

"Fifteen different promises made by the BJP in 2014 have not been delivered. We are showing the people clearly that since they haven't been able to do what they promised in 2014 till 2019, they are now seeking votes by selling T-shirts and pens," O' Brien told reporters, referring to the NaMo merchandise being sold across the country, including at the party-run store at its national headquarter in the capital.

The TMC leader also said the party has launched the "Jumla metre" just so that people can go on the site and do a fact check on the speeches of BJP leaders, especially that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is speaking on issues related to West Bengal.

"We have launched the 'Jumla metre' on the TMC website. People can hear their speeches and go on the website and see for themselves the lies propagated by the BJP," said O' Brien.

He also said a delegation of TMC leaders will also approach the Election Commission on Wednesday, objecting to the placement of NOTA button in EVMs, especially if there are more than 16 candidates in the fray, like in Darjeeling which goes to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates