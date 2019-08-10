TMC to start real-time mapping to tackle waterlogging areas

mumbai-rains

TMC will start real-time mapping of such spots, which will be done using a network of sensors, that will analyse the recorded rainfall, weather condition, tide timings and then predict the probable water logging sites

TMC officials have identified 40 waterlogging-prone spots this year. Representation pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) IT team is working on TMC's weather information page to inform residents about water logging-prone areas in the city. TMC will start real-time mapping of such spots, which will be done using a network of sensors, that will analyse the recorded rainfall, weather condition, tide timings and then predict the probable water logging sites.

On the concept

TMC officials have identified 40 water logging-prone spots this year. Speaking about how the new mapping feature will function, Sandip Malvi, deputy commissioner, PRO, TMC said, "Along with information about the next day's weather, people will simultaneously get an idea of five areas where they will face water logging in case of heavy rain. They could get the information on the same day as well. We are still working on the concept. If we can do this, all disaster management systems will be ready to tackle the [flood] situation in that particular area." TMC has approached an eco-city programmer for making the app and will allot them a budget of R50 lakh for the mapping. However, by the time the website goes live, monsoon will be nearing its end.

Ensure it works

Thane residents aren't particularly optimistic. Prior to mapping water logging-prone areas, TMC has had a string of failed applications to track potholes and TMT buses. Tushar Joshi, an IT professional, said, "Giving new ideas is always welcome but when the corporation is spending such a huge amount of money into something, they should make efforts to ensure people use it for the next few years. Their previous apps are hardly being used by 100 people because of lack of awareness and impromptu actions. Also, we need to see whether this app will be useful without the internet, because we often face network issues during the monsoon. Now, the monsoon is almost over. So to check the efficiency of this new mapping system, we will have to wait till next year."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates