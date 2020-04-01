TMKOC's Dilip Joshi, aka Jethaa Lal, talks about his lockdown routine

On his routine since the lockdown, actor Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethaa Lal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "One of the foremost things I wish to request is for everyone to stay at home. DO NOT leave home unless absolutely necessary, especially senior citizens and whenever one does step out maybe for buying essentials, they should thoroughly wash their hands with soap as soon as they return home."

"I used to shoot for 12 hours a day and now I have all the time in the world. I am now catching up with things that I did not or could not attend to earlier. I am getting to spend time with the family and we are doing things together. The day begins with practising yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and it's making me feel super nostalgic thinking about my second family from work."

"All this while, I was an actor on the show and now I get more time to watch it as a viewer would. I am thoroughly enjoying it. Also, this lockdown to me feels like a blessing in disguise. Usually, to spend quality time with the family one goes out and remains off the phone to be there in the moment but now, there is no distraction. I am with my family and they have my undivided attention which to me feels like a big blessing. Other than this, I try to stay positive, keep an open mind and pray," he concludes.

