TN 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu plus one result out at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, declared Tamil Nadu plus-one result 2020 today. State education minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the board will also announce the Plus Two re-sit exam result for candidates who re-appeared for the HSE examination.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the following websites: tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check TN 11th Result 2020

Log in to the websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

or Click on the 'download' result link

Enter the registration number/roll number and the result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference

The education minister also said that all registered candidates will get their results via SMS.

In order to clear the exam, students need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 in all subjects.

