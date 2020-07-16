TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result: Tamil Nadu Board declared the TN Class 12 results 2020 on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result

Visit the official result portal for Tamil Nadu Board

Click on the TN Class 12 March 2020 Result link

Enter the Hall Ticket Number in the result link provided

Download the TN class 12 Result 2020

According to reports, the official website had crashed immediately after the declaration of the class 12 Tamil Nadu board results.

