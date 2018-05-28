'To have Shailene Woodley around and her embrace of the movie was humbling'

Director Baltasar Kormakur talks about why he chose Shailene Woodley for Adrift

Adrift director Baltasar Kormakur

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin starrer Adrift is all set to release to the Indian audiences on 1st of June 2018. Adrift is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

"It was amazing to meet her finally but also, I was hyper-aware of how emotional this experience must be for her, the trauma of being stuck out at sea. She's such a profound, strong individual who truly seemed to embrace this film. My prayer is that she has found healing as well through this experience", Woodley recalls.

"To have her around and her embrace of the movie was humbling", Baltasar Kormákur adds. "It was a delicate emotional balance on so many levels – we're not making a documentary, we're making a film, but we're all human beings. We tried to strike the right balance and everyone, cast and crew, felt that she deserved our best effort. She is a wonderful person and we were honoured that she wanted to be a part of it. I really hope she will be pleased."

Watch the romantic drama thriller, Adrift which is slated to release on 1st of June 2018 in cinemas across India.

