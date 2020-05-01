Together, online!

To support India in its efforts to financially assist those impacted by the disruption caused by the outbreak, Facebook announced the launch of Facebook Fundraisers, a platform that will allow people to start a fundraiser for a cause dear to them.

In addition to this, Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, for a second season. A series of multilingual, multi-genre and multi-talent digital concerts, will come together for this effort to raise funds for Goonj, which is working to ease the hardships faced by daily-wage earning families.

Having kicked off on April 27, the series saw artistes like Himani Kapoor, Shashaa Tirupati, Sujata Majumdar, Hardeep Grewal, Poorvi Koutish, Siddharth Basrur, Paroma Dasgupta, Dev Negi, Astitva, The Suryansh Project, Preety Bhalla, Shreya Sharma and Sanah Moidutty perform live from their homes.



Shreya Sharma

Shreya Sharma says, "(While we are) comfortable in our houses and air conditioned rooms, a lot of migrant workers are in the sweltering heat without rations or basic sanitary needs. Doing even the smallest can help them to survive this pandemic."

Sanah M adds, "I'll be singing a few songs that I've sung for movies, a few covers, and will possibly take up some audience requests."



Preety Bhalla

Preety Bhalla says, "Social media is a very important platform through which people can reach out to each other especially during this lockdown. So this is a great medium where we as artists can do something from our side by performing for them and thus raise funds for the needy."

