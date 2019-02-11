Toilet horror: Snake hiding in pot bites woman's bottom

hatke

Elderly woman's decision to use her bathroom without switching on the light comes back to bite her, literally

A 59-year-old woman in Australia got the shock of her life when she went to use her bathroom recently. In a terrifying incident, the elderly woman was bitten by a snake that lay hidden in the toilet pot. The woman's decision to use the toilet without switching on the lights ended in a nightmare for her after she was bitten by a snake. Luckily, the snake was a non-venomous carpet python.

Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast recently shared the story on a Facebook post that went viral. The post explained how the woman's scary experience could teach a valuable lesson regarding bathroom habits.

According to the post, the woman took a decision to use her bathroom without switching on the light, which she soon regretted. The woman felt something bit her bottom and found a snake was hiding in the toilet seat.

The post reads: "'Mid-stream', she felt something bite her bottom! As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly."

Initially, the woman thought that it was a frog but when she felt the sting she soon realized that a snake had bitten her. Eventually, she contacted the snake catchers and a member from the team arrived at the scene to catch the reptile.

"On Tuesday afternoon, we got a call from a customer in Chapel Hill, who was admittedly quite embarrassed about needing to have the following discussion," Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast say on Facebook.

After helping out the woman, the snake catcher proceeded to remove the snake from its hideout.

The woman, Helen Richards, later revealed her scary experience to The Canberra Times, where she said, "It made me jump pretty high."

The scary experience taught Richards a valuable lesson: Switch on the bathroom lights and always check the toilet before sitting down.

Richards' advise to everyone. "Look before you leak," she said to the website.

