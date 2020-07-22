Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen is fabulous at 40
NFL star Tom Brady's wife celebrates milestone b'day by planting 40,000 trees
National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, who turned 40 on Sunday, marked her birthday in a "meaningful way".
She decided to plant 40,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest instead of throwing a party.
Gisele shared this picture (above) of her family planting a tree, including Tom and children, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, seven, for her 16.1 million followers and wrote: "I can't believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth.
"This year, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I thought, what if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends — and they will all turn their gifts into trees."
