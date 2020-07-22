Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen is fabulous at 40

National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, who turned 40 on Sunday, marked her birthday in a "meaningful way".

She decided to plant 40,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest instead of throwing a party.

Gisele shared this picture (above) of her family planting a tree, including Tom and children, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, seven, for her 16.1 million followers and wrote: "I can't believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth.

"This year, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I thought, what if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends — and they will all turn their gifts into trees."

