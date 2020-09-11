Search

Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen reveals battle with mental issues

Updated: 11 September, 2020 08:32 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Bundchen, 40, has had a history of panic attacks and has been actively discussing mental wellness on social media.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen

NFL star Tom Brady's model wife, Gisele Bundchen recently spoke about her mental health and how she sought help for anxiety and panic attacks.

Bundchen, 40, has had a history of panic attacks and has been actively discussing mental wellness on social media.

"From my own experience I learned that nothing is permanent. Sometimes a gentle reminder that the bad feelings will eventually go away can work like a beacon of hope. Anxiety can feel all-consuming, and sometimes we need a supportive push to help break us out of our vicious cycle of worry," Bundchen wrote on Instagram.

"My own panic attacks were difficult for me, and I sought help. In moments like these, family, friends and specialists can help, and so can breathing and meditation tools," she added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 September, 2020 08:29 IST

Tags

gisele bundchennational football leaguesports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK