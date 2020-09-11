Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen reveals battle with mental issues

NFL star Tom Brady's model wife, Gisele Bundchen recently spoke about her mental health and how she sought help for anxiety and panic attacks.

Bundchen, 40, has had a history of panic attacks and has been actively discussing mental wellness on social media.

"From my own experience I learned that nothing is permanent. Sometimes a gentle reminder that the bad feelings will eventually go away can work like a beacon of hope. Anxiety can feel all-consuming, and sometimes we need a supportive push to help break us out of our vicious cycle of worry," Bundchen wrote on Instagram.

"My own panic attacks were difficult for me, and I sought help. In moments like these, family, friends and specialists can help, and so can breathing and meditation tools," she added.

