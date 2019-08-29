Tom Cruise enjoys paragliding in the French Alps

hollywood

Tom Cruise was recently spotted unleashing his adventurous when he went paragliding in the French Alps

File image of Tom Cruise. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was recently spotted unleashing his adventurous when he went paragliding in the French Alps. A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which Cruise is seen learning how to paraglide under the watchful eye of an instructor, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It seems the Hollywood superstar has been honing his adventure acumen in the wake of shooting for his forthcoming action film, Top Gun: Maverick. The 57-year-old sported a safety helmet and sunglasses while he was guided through take-offs and landings as he sat in a safety harness beneath the enormous, wing shaped sail.

