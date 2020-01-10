Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood gets India release date

Marielle Heller's 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' is to reach the Indian screens on January 17.

The film initially premiered on September 7, 2019, during the then-ongoing Toronto International Film Festival and then went on to release in the United States in November last year.

#TomHanks... Sony Pictures Entertainment India to release #ABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood on 17 Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/ydV0SlVrTF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh and Sony Pictures Entertainment India took to Twitter on Thursday to share the announcement of the Indian release date.

The film revolves around the life of a journalist Lloyd Vogel (played by Mathew Rhys) who is to profile a popular television star Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks). When Lloyd is asked to interview Rogers, he fails to keep his personal life away from work and as a result, things keep tangling in his life.

Tom Hank was recently nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in Best Supporting Actor--Motion Picture's category. The film has also been nominated in various categories in different award ceremonies (most of them pending till now).

The film is adapted from Tom Junod's interview of Rogers in 1999 titled 'Can You Say...Hero?' and has been critically acclaimed by many across the globe.

