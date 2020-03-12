Tom Hanks says he and his wife have Coronavirus; shares on Instagram

Tom Hanks, the actor who is known for his role as Forrest Gump has been tested positive for COVID-19, along with wife Rita Wilson. Instead of keeping the news away, the actor shared it on social media and has asked his fans to stay safe from this contagious disease.

For the unversed, the duo was down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Here's what the actor has shared on Instagram, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. [sic]"

Tom Hanks also informed what's going to happen next. He further added on his social media, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! [sic]"

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation on Wednesday describing the outbreak a pandemic.

China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths.

