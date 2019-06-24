Tom Holland reveals another Avengers: Endgame spoiler on Graham Norton Show

hollywood

Whoever first decided to tell actor Tom Holland all the big Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) secrets is probably regretting the decision now

Tom Holland

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor is well known for revealing massive spoilers on social media and in interviews and it seems like his spoiler streak isn't over yet!

Holland appeared on the recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' and revealed yet another spoiler related to 'Avengers: Endgame', speaking about one of the major deaths from the superhero flick.

"The film is a direct continuation of 'Avengers: Endgame.' So we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn't seen the film! If you haven't, then you're living under a rock, to be honest," Holland said while discussing the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel and revealing a major spoiler: Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death at the end of the film.

This specific spoiler is one that most of the people already know as 'Avengers: Endgame' premiered in the theatres over a month and a half ago. The film's directors, Russo Brothers, have actually lifted the ban on spoilers last month.

So it's fine for Holland to be speaking about the big death in an interview, especially when promoting the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' which is being described as a direct sequel to 'Avengers: Endgame'.

However, some 'Graham Norton Show' viewers, who are yet to see the Marvel film, took to Twitter to express their anger at the actor.

A user wrote, "Husband has been diligently avoiding #endgame spoilers. Tom Holland just spoiled it for him. He's devastated; I am finding it hilarious. #GrahamNorton."

"#grahamnorton oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven't seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler," another person commented.

An unhappy user tweeted, "@TomHolland1996 Thanks for giving a spoiler away on the Graham Norton Show Yes ok, so we've not seen Endgame yet but we were still looking forward to watching it #RUINED."

"Avoided Avengers: Endgame spoilers so far, and Tom Holland on Graham Norton spoils it in seconds. Cheers pal, fs," another angry user tweeted.

This is not the first time that Holland has revealed spoilers about MCU. The actor has a long history of releasing major Marvel film details, reported Variety.

From accidentally revealing the title of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' on social media to the time he said during an interview that Marvel plans to make the 'Spider-Man' films into a trilogy to the time he walked into a packed 'Avengers: Infinity War' theatre before the film started and shouted, "I'm alive!", giving away the film's big ending, Holland has quite a history of ruining MCU secrets.

Russo Brothers even told IndieWire that because of his inability to keep the secrets to himself, Holland didn't even get to read the 'Avengers: Endgame' script, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We use like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene. He has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut," Joe said.

Although he isn't the only one to spoil a Marvel film, actor Mark Ruffalo too ruined the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' a year before its release.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year.

