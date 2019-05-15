Avengers: Endgame Box office: Marvel film crosses Rs 350 crore mark in India

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame also beats the record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release

Superhero extravaganza 'Avengers: Endgame' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. Smashing yet another record, the superhero film, which is now in its third week, has crossed the Rs. 350 crore mark in India. The Marvel film has earned a total of Rs. 351.01 crore at the ticket windows. According to Box Office India, the movie collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its eighteenth day at the box office. The movie had garnered Rs. 259.50 crore in its first week and raked in a total of Rs. 76.64 in its second week.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Marvel film surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.

The film has also been performing exceptionally well worldwide. 'Avengers: Endgame' has become the second-highest grosser of all times, crossing 1997 release 'Titanic' in just 11 days.

It is among the five films that ever crossed USD 2 billion. As reported by Variety, the film joined 'Avatar' (USD 2.78 billion), 'Titanic' (USD 2.18 billion), 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (USD 2.06 billion) and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War' (USD 2.04 billion) as the fifth film to have gained more than USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

The last in the series of Avenger flicks, which had generated a massive interest even before its release, scored over Rs 50 crore on each of the three days since hitting the big screens.

Adarsh also offered a comparative study of the film and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The recently released 'Avengers: Endgame' recorded an opening weekend score of Rs. 157.20 crore, while the prequel earned Rs. 94 crore during its first weekend.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including Chris Evans as Captain America.

The superhero movie features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

