Toni Collette, the lead in Hereditary says she is not a fan of the genre

Toni Collette’s new horror flick Hereditary will scare the living daylights out of you, but guess what - the actress says she isn't a fan of working on heavy films!

Collette, who plays Annie, a grief-stricken mother, in Hereditary, has previously starred in some 70 films, with only a handful focusing on horror.

"I was not looking to do a film like this. I had specifically said, "I'm sick of heavy, I don't want to cry all the time at work anymore. I want to make some funny movies". My agent called and said, "I know what you said, but you need to read this.” And he was right. I loved it. I mean, I don’t know if “love” is the right word—it was more of a knowledge that I had to do it. It was so brilliantly written, so original. All actors really want is an opportunity to go for it, and I was given that opportunity in spades", she said.

Hereditary takes you on a completely different journey, when Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. Directed by Ari Aster, it starts debutant Toni Collette, along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne. The movie is set to release on 22 June. The movie is set to release on 22 June.

