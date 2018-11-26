Tony Goldwyn on #MeToo movement: We must hold people accountable

hollywood

Tony Goldwyn on how the #MeToo movement can be conclusive

Tony Goldwyn

Set to feature in the upcoming digital offering, Chambers, American actor Tony Goldwyn credits digital platforms for empowering consumers when it comes to choosing entertainment content.

"The old model had distributors decide when and at what time would consumers watch something. With [OTT platforms], consumers decide what they want to watch, and how much content they wish to consume, in a [stipulated monthly] fee. As a creative person, it's exciting, because, I am now working directly for the audience. [I will succeed] only if the consumer wants to [watch my show]," Goldwyn tells mid-day.

The actor, who featured in the 2003 American period drama, The Last Samurai, which airs on AXN tomorrow, had previously stated he had been sexually abused. He says the ongoing wave of criticism against sexual predators will find meaning if those in the wrong are held accountable. "When there is transparency, and people are called out for their behaviour, things will change. Abuse of power is a complicated human impulse. It needs to be checked and exposed. [The movement] is a constant conversation at dinner tables. That's important."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates