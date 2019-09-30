Toofan first look: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor hail Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look for Toofan and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all-new level.

On Monday, he unveiled the first look of Toofan. It also stars Paresh Rawal in the role of the actor's coach and the film promises to be palpable and piercing. The actor has left a mark so much so that Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor are all praising the actor.

When Farhan Akhtar uploaded the poster from Toofan, fans bombarded his comments section but amongst them were Bollywood celebrities as well. His Zindagi Na Milegi Doobra co-star Katrina Kaif praised his look by putting a fire emoji in the comment section while Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Toofan Uthega! Parda Phatega!."

Shah Rukh Khan praised Farhan's dedication for Toofan. He took to his Twitter handle and said:

Kya baat hai. All the best my friend. All looking and feeling awesome! https://t.co/Eek6DlpslD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 30 September 2019

The star is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has been actively posting his workout session clips and pictures over his Instagram handle, which is making his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen. After the slaying, the role of an athlete in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are now well assured that they will be enthralled by his power-packed performance in the upcoming movie.

With a trail of posts across his social media, Farhan makes sure that his fans are a part of his fitness sessions. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing.

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

Farhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres on October 2019.

