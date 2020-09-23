Top contenders for seat on US SC

Despite objections from Democrats that the replacement of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is too close to the November election, President Donald Trump on Monday said he expects to announce his choice by week's end. A look at the top contenders:

Barrett, abortion opponent

Barrett, 48, is widely considered to be the front-runner. A devout Catholic mother of seven, she is a favourite of religious conservatives and considered a strong opponent of abortion.

Barbara Lagoa

Lagoa, 52, is a Cuban American judge from Florida who was nominated by Trump to serve on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019. Raised in the heavily Latino Miami suburb of Hialeah, Lagoa is the daughter of Cuban exiles who fled the communist regime of Fidel Castro. Lagoa's potential nomination is being touted as a way for Trump to shore up flagging support in a crucial battleground state where recent polls have shown Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a narrow lead.

Joan Larsen

Larsen, 51, was a little-known University of Michigan legal scholar until 2015, when then- Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, tapped her to fill a vacant seat on the Michigan SC.

Allison Jones Rushing

Rushing, 38, was confirmed just 18 months ago to the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. If elevated to the SC, Rushing, a native of North Carolina, would be the youngest justice confirmed since the early 1800s.

Kate Comerford Todd

Todd, 45, is the only lawyer on potential shortlist who has never served as a judge. A deputy WH counsel, her close connection to the Trump administration could give an opening to Democrats to attack her independence and relative lack of experience.

