Top cricketers yet to receive their revised salaries

Virat Kohli

India's top cricketers are yet to receive their revised salaries despite having signed their central contracts back on March 5, an issue that is likely to dominate the Special General Meeting of the BCCI, scheduled here tomorrow in defiance of the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The players leave for the nearly three-month long tour of UK (Ireland and England) on June 23 and the officials will be gathered here today trying to thrash out a way forward at the SGM, which has set out a 10-point agenda for the meet.

"Yes, the contracts are with me. If the House approves the revised pay structure tomorrow, I will sign it. In case they don't, my hands are tied. Any policy decision needs approval of General Body and I can't break the law," BCCI's acting secretary Chaudhary told PTI yesterday. The Supreme Court-appointed CoA has already made it clear that it does not approve of the meeting and has barred paid office-bearers from attending it. But the delayed payment to players is an issue that the panel's head Vinod Rai is concerned about.

"I personally feel guilty that the players are not getting their remuneration on time. I have no clue what will be the decision of the General Body. But the proposals were there with the finance committee for a long time. The copy of contract has been sent to the secretary after the players have signed," he said. While players' remuneration is a primary concern, there are a host of other issues that will be discussed at the meeting which will not be attended by BCCI employees as the CoA has not approved it. The CoA has instructed the them not to entertain any invoices raised by the members with regards to air fare, TA/DA.

