Top Gun: Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise is back in action!

The trailer paints Maverick as something like a dinosaur, unwilling to progress up the ranks and, according to his senior, played by actor Ed Harris, facing "extinction"

Tom Cruise/picture courtesy: Tom Cruise's Instagram account

The Maverick has landed! The trailer of the highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick is finally here and it teases actor Tom Cruise's return to his fan favourite role as a hotshot fighter pilot, who is ready to roar back into action.

The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, action and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens. The film is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun'. Cruise shared the intriguing trailer on his Twitter handle, writing, "Maverick is back. #TopGun."

The sequel is set decades after the 1986 movie and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards' pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie. The 2 minutes 12 seconds trailer opens with stunning visuals of Cruise's character Maverick returning to the cockpit, speeding over salt flats.

"30 plus years of service, combat metals, citations - only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years. Yet you can't get a promotion, you won't retire and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die," says a high-ranking official played by Harris in the trailer.

Back to more flight scenes and action-packed sequences. Next up, an aircraft carrier is seen with planes dotting the large vessel. The trailer then moves seamlessly to a rousing montage where the action star puts on his leather jacket, aviator glasses and rides his high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle.

Like the original film, the trailer also has a bar scene, some fighting, a funeral, and a pretty face - the woman is played by Jennifer Connelly.

The 57-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last night to debut the trailer of his upcoming film. He also thanked his fans who made it to the event, he tweeted, "Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all."

"Everything you see here is for real," Cruise said of the trailer, adding that the film is about competition and is a love letter to aviation. "I have that lovin' feeling," he added after the crowd's applause, referencing the original film's use of the song "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," he said at the event, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Cruise reprises his role of ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character Goose. The action flick stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer (who is reprising his role as Iceman), Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro, reported Variety.

Joe Kosinski directed the film, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The film is set in the present day but has the feel of the '80s project from the late filmmaker Tony Scott. It follows fighter pilots as they deal with drone tech making their old style of flying obsolete.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

