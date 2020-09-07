Top Mumbai businessman dies in lift accident at Worli

A business tycoon, Vishal Mewani, died in a tragic elevator accident in Worli on Sunday evening. Mewani, who resides near Jaslok Hospital, had gone to meet his friend Shailendra Singh in Worli.

"Mewani had a toothache and wanted to see a dentist. During a conversation with Singh, Mewani learnt that a common friend, who is a dentist, was coming to meet the former at his house in Worli," said Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector of Worli police station where the cops have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Mewani reached Singh's building, Buena Vista at Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli, around 4.30 pm. "At 4:30 pm, he called the elevator which was on the second floor. After pressing the call button, Mewani opened the lift door on the ground floor. He had to go to the second floor," said Varpe, adding that Mewani ran a chain of retail stores selling electronics.

"Mewani entered the lift shaft which was level with the ground floor itself while the elevator car was stuck on the second floor. Meanwhile, the lift's door closed and the elevator came down on his head," Varpe said. Hearing the loud thud and commotion, the security guard of the ground-plus-two building rushed to pull Mewani out but the lift door got jammed.

Residents of the building gathered at the spot and one of them called the cops and other agencies to rescue Mewani. "He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital but he succumbed to the injuries at 5 pm," Varpe added.

"We have registered an ADR and further investigations are underway," he said.

Prima facie, it seems that a technical glitch caused the accident, said a source, who added, "We will check when the maintenance of the lift was last conducted."

