Toss will stay relevant in Test cricket, says ICC panel

Anil Kumble

The toss will still remain an integral part of Test cricket, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee. The two-day meeting chaired by former India captain Anil Kumble concluded at a city hotel yesterday. "The Committee discussed whether the toss should be automatically awarded to the visiting team but felt that it was an integral part of Test cricket which forms part of the narrative of the game.

Focus on pitches

"However, in acknowledging that the preparation of Test pitches that could provide a risk to the competitiveness of the ICC World Test Championship, the Committee urged Members to continue to focus on the delivery of pitches that provide a better balance between bat and ball in line with ICC regulations," said an ICC media release. The Cricket Committee also expressed strong support for the ICC Board's commitment to improve player behaviour and the development of a culture of respect. "We had an excellent discussion around the issue of player behaviour and I'd like to thank Mike Gatting and David Boon for joining us and making valuable contributions.

Recommendations

"The Committee echoed the sentiments of the ICC Chief Executives' Committee and the ICC Board, and, as such, we have made a series of recommendations as part of the creation of a culture of respect we can all adhere to. "The group felt that excessive personal abuse and ball tampering were serious offences in the game and that should be reflected in the way in which they are dealt with. "There was also strong support for giving the match officials more authority and subsequently greater support around their decision making," Kumble said in a release.

