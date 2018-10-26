Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De release postponed

bollywood

Ajay Devgn's films Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De have been pushed to February 22, 2019 and April 26, 2019 respectively due to extensive work around visual effects, he announced on Thursday.

Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn

Indra Kumar's comic caper Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit, which was to hit screens on December 7, has been postponed to February 22. While De De Pyar De, which stars Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, which was due on February 22 has been moved to April 26.

December date with you’ll looks challenging, but still keeping my Feb date!

Due to extensive VFX work, Total Dhamaal will now release on 22nd Feb and De De Pyaar De moves to 26th April. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2018

Yesterday, Devgn shared new dates on social media. He said Total Dhamaal has been delayed due to VFX. He did not spell out the reason for De De Pyar De's delay. The film has Luv Ranjan as producer. Biding time perhaps till the #MeToo movement peters out?

The star-studded cast -- Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash- will be seen shaking their legs to 'Paisa Yeh Paisa' from Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' in the film.

One of the most popular silver screen pairs of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have reunited after 19 years for Indra Kumar's adventure comedy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates