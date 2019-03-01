Total Dhamaal had a great week one earning a sum total of Rs 94.55 Cr

bollywood

Total Dhamaal marks the highest non-holiday week ever for an Ajay Devgn film or for a film in the comedy genre

Total Dhamaal still/Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor

The adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal, which has garnered phenomenal word of mouth had a great week one, earning a sum total of 94.55 Cr.

The film also marks the highest week one collection ever for director Indra Kumar. Week 1 of Total Dhamaal is three times the lifetime of Dhamaal and two times the lifetime of Double Dhamaal.

The film which is inching closer to 100 Cr has turned favourite for family audiences and kids at multiplexes and single screens.

Total Dhamaal Collection on Friday was 16.50 Cr, on Saturday it rose to 20.40 Cr, and on Sunday, the film made 25.50 Cr. This was not all! The movie also garnered 9.85 Cr more on Monday, 8.75 Cr on Tuesday, 7.05 Cr on Wednesday, and 6.5 Cr on Thursday. The film has made total of 94.55 Cr so far.

Total Dhamaal is presented by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film releases on February 22, 2019, across India.

