Know your Total Dhamaal characters, from Adi-Manav to Bindu-Avinash and Radhe

bollywood

Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise is outright hilarious, and this Indra Kumar directorial venture is all set to leave the audience in splits

The makers of the Dhamaal franchise have finally given the audience the much-awaited film of the year, Total Dhamaal. After entertaining Dhamaal fans with its madcap three instalments, Total Dhamaal is here to add a dose of comedy in your life, and this is not just any other comic caper. In Total Dhamaal, the fun is three times more, and so are the characters and their antics.

With every new instalment, the audience has been introduced to different characters, who have their unique identity in this comedy. As we see Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's reunion after a hiatus, there are more characters added in the movie. Check them out!

Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu Roy:

Constant since the first film, Dhamaal, Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Deshbandhu Roy, and we have seen a lot of difference in the character. Riteish Deshmukh's character has become funnier, bolder and heroic. Apart from his dauntless take on life, Riteish Deshmukh's romps have become more fearless, and this helicopter fiasco is proof. Riteish has one more person added in his journey towards the treasure, Johnny Lever, and this duo and their escapade to find the cash are rib-tickling.

Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi as Adi-Manav:

Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the inseparable are still together, and this Adi-Manav Jodi is once again on a quest to find a huge chunk of money. As the first part of the film, Manav, played by Jaaved Jaaferi, is still that guy who 'automatically comes ahead in difficult situations,' making the other characters get away with the debacles. Whereas Adi, who supports his baby brother in each and every film, has a new journey to embark with Manav's stupidity.

Madhuri Dixit as Bindu and Anil Kapoor as Avinash Patel:

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who have reunited after a hiatus, play the role of a couple in the film, who are in dire need of money, like any other characters in Total Dhamaal.

Ajay Devgn as Radhe and Sanjay Mishra as Jonny:

This is the first time Ajay Devgn entered the Dhamaal journey, who has been partnered with Sanjay Mishra. Like any other character, these two are also out on a money-hunt, and their journey towards the package of Rs 50 crores is no less than a topsy-turvy ride.

The film becomes special for reasons more than one. It brings back the solid and loved pair of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together. It also has a dance number by Sonakshi Sinha, where she will be seen grooving on the iconic Helen song, Mungda. Sona had earlier danced on Helen's Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' Apart from Ajay Devgn, the comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. This madcap adventure will hit the big screens on February 22.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn: Comedy films not brainless, it needs intelligence to make people laugh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates