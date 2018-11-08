Tottenham are still alive in Champions League: Harry Kane

football

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the winner against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Harry Kane believes Tottenham can still make the Last 16 of the Champions League after coming to his side's rescue once more in a late turnaround to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino's side were only 12 minutes away from being eliminated as they struggled to recover from Luuk de Jong's opener for PSV after 61 seconds at Wembley.

But England captain Kane came to the rescue with a predatory equaliser before heading the crucial last-gasp winner with the aid of a deflection off PSV's Trent Sainsbury. "We were just on the attack all the time," said Kane.

"In the end we managed to take a couple but I think we deserved it. We had to dig deep and find another level when it mattered. The whole season we've been grinding out results here and there. "Obviously we'd like to be higher up the table in the league and doing better in the Champions League, but we're still fighting."

Spurs still face an uphill task to reach the knockout stage as they need to beat Inter Milan at home in their next Champions League clash and most likely Barcelona away on December 11. "It's another game we must win, we want to have the possibility to go to the next stage," said Pochettino, who praised his players' efforts after an arduous run of four games in eight days.

"The team is growing up. In these four games, three wins, we lost to City and I think the draw was more the fair result. Pleased of course, we're always trying to improve, but with all the circumstances the team is fighting."

13

No. of goals Harry Kane has scored in 14 Champions League games — a record strike rate

