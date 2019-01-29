Tottenham eyeing EPL Top 4, says Pochettino after FA Cup exit

football

Tottenham lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday, just three days after they fell to Chelsea on penalties in the semi-final of the League Cup

Tottenham manager Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino stubbornly insists winning a trophy is not the priority for Tottenham but he is playing a risky game as he focuses on finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

Spurs lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday, just three days after they fell to Chelsea on penalties in the semi-final of the League Cup. The Argentine manager, while disappointed about the two defeats, has doubled down on his long-held contention that it is more important for the team to qualify for the Champions League than to win silverware.

"We are going to create a debate that to win a trophy is going to help the club," he said after defeat at Palace. "I don't agree with that. That only builds your ego. In reality the most important thing is being consistently in the top four and playing in the Champions League. That is going to help the club to achieve the last step," he added.

Meanwhile, Willian scored twice as FA Cup holders Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday. The Brazilian gave the Blues a 26th-minute lead from the penalty spot. Wednesday conceded again when Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0. Willian completed the scoring seven minutes from time.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever