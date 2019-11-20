MENU

Tottenham Hotspur appoint Jose Mourinho as manager

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 13:45 IST | AFP | London

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said, "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football"

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

London: Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after sacking Mauricio Pochettino, the club said on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

