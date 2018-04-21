Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: FA Cup win will be fantastic

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says winning the FA Cup would not change the club even though it would end a decade without a major trophy



Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says winning the FA Cup would not change the club even though it would end a decade without a major trophy. "It's fantastic if Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham will win the FA Cup," he said.

"Is it going to change our life? I don't believe, I don't believe. Who needs it more, I don't know. We are going to try and fight to win. It would be fantastic to finish the season with a trophy."

The Argentine insists success in EPL and Champions League is a better gauge of success. "If we are capable of winning the EPL and the Champions League, you can then say that the team has improved."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates