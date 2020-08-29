Tour de France on COVID-19 alert ahead of start

The Tour de France Grand Depart host city here scrambled to impose tighter health protocols on Thursday as the region was reclassified as a COVID-19 red zone while four members of one team were sent home after positive pre-race tests.

With contenders mulling the likely sprint finish on the Mediterranean city’s celebrated seafront Promenade des Anglais, it was announced only a few dozen fans could get to see the race start today. On Thursday, Belgian team Lotto said it had sent four of their entourage home after two of them tested positive. Any team that has two riders test positive will be expelled from the Tour.

“We knew it was coming,” regional prefect Bernard Gonzalez said. “We are shifting from tight conditions, to very tight conditions,” he said, flanked by Nice mayor Christian Estrosi and Tour de France organiser Christian Prudhomme.

