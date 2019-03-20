Tourist car runs over family sleeping on footpath, kills one in Mumbai

crime

The driver lost control of his car and rammed into a shanty on the footpath on the service road near Hindu cemetery at Bhoiwada. The deceased identified as Sunita died on the spot

Representational image

The police arrested the driver of a private tourist car that ran over a family sleeping on the footpath, killing one in Bhoiwada. Based on the CCTV footage obtained of the hit-and-run incident, police traced the driver of Wagon R that ran over the family and nabbed him on Tuesday. Senior inspector Bhagvat Bansude of RAK Marg police station said, "We the car's registration number from the CCTV footage of the accident and arrested Surendra Saroj (33) from his Parel residence."

According to TOI, the police stated, Saroj lost control of his car and rammed into a shanty on the footpath on the service road near Hindu cemetery at Bhoiwada. The deceased identified as Sunita died on the spot, while her cousin sister Lata Mahodole and another relative sustained serious injuries. As the car fled the spot, people informed the police and took the victims to KEM Hospital.

In another incident of hit and run, the Dindoshi police have booked an unknown driver for crushing to death a cat and her kitten in Malad East. An animal lover who feeds stray cats and dogs in the vicinity found the animals near the rear tyre of the car and complained to the police. The Dindoshi cops are investigating the matter.

On March 7, Madhu Chanda, 44, who stays in Upper Govind Nagar, was out feeding strays around the society when she saw a cat lying on the road near a car. "I thought it was sleeping near the rear tyre but she didn't respond to my calling," said Chanda, who then took a closer look. "The cat seemed to have been run over. I also found a kitten near her. It was breathing, but died soon."

Chanda clicked pictures of the vehicle under which cats were allegedly crushed; it was a grey coloured Innova with the number, MH-43-AF-4659. "I complained to Mumbai police on their website, and on Friday, they called me to register a formal complaint," Chanda added.

