One dead after speeding dumper topples on car in Dahanu

Elderly members of a family were travelling back to Dahanu after attending a wedding in Jaipur when the mishap occurred

The spot where the accident happened in Dahanu

A 65-year-old businessman died and four others travelling in the same car, sustained grievous injuries when a speeding dumper toppled on their vehicle in Dahanu on Sunday. They were returning to Dahanu after attending a wedding in Jaipur on Sunday.

The deceased, Bomi Mubarakai, who owns a chikoo farm in Dahanu, died on the spot as dumper crushed him to death instantly. Mubarakai was driving the car and his wife Gover, 61, was seated next to him. The others, Dr Merwan Irani, 50, Parivaz Irani, 51, and her husband Ronnie Irani, 58, were seated in the back. All are residents of Dahanu.



One of the survivors being taken care of by locals at the accident site. Pics/Hanif Patel

"They have sustained injuries all over their bodies," said a source from Dahanu police station. After administering them first aid at a local hospital in Dahanu, the injured, were rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai where they are recuperating. Gover, who sustained minor injuries, has been recuperating at a local hospital in Dahanu. Sharom, Mubarakai's son, said he was not in town when the accident took place.

"Dr Merwan Irani is a well-known gynaecologist, who runs Irani hospital in Dahanu," said Bob Irani, a close relative. "Parivaz and Rinnie are hoteliers and run the Pearl Line resort in Dahanu," he added.

Eye-witness and complainant in the case Laxman Dongarkar told mid-day, "I was driving on Charoti-Dahanu Road at 9.30 am when the speeding dumper lost balance and brushed my car. Two bikers following my car fell into the gorge and sustained minor injuries. The Irani family was following the bikers. When the dumper driver applied the emergency brake, it toppled and fell on the their car," said Dongarkar.

The Dongarkars immediately informed the local police and a team from the Dahanu police reached the spot. The dumper driver and helper had, however, escaped by then. Assistant sub-inspector LG Gaikwad, attached to Dahanu police station, said two bikers Rohit Gujar (19) and his brother Hitesh (16) have sustained minor injuries in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the accident happened on a narrow bridge near Saravali Patilpada and the dumper could not judge the width of the road. "We have registered case under the Motor Vehicle act," said the investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector LG Gaikwad.

