Toxic Teaser: After Genda Phool, Badshah and Payal Dev are all set to surprise you with this melody

Ever since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has begun, Bollywood celebrities and singers are ensuring they keep their fans entertained with their videos. Salman Khan has already released two songs so far, and Badshah and Payal Dev are out with their second one too.

If you loved Genda Phool and it's energy, their second collaboration is a haunting melody called Toxic. Composed by Payal and written by Badshah, the song seems to be like a winner, at least the teaser suggests so! What's more lovely is that the song has been filmed on an iPhone. Yes! And that too by Dubey himself.

Have a look at the teaser right here:

The full song will be out on May 26 and we are waiting for it!

