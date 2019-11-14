Track great Yohan Blake to visit India for Road Safety Series

World 100m and 200m stalwart Yohan Blake of Jamaica will be in India to promote the Road Safety World Series (cricket) that will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in February next year.

He will land in Mumbai in December to take part in various activities to create awareness towards road safety in the country.

Blake, who is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Games, is also the Road Safety Champion for the West Indies Legends team that will feature in the Road Safety World Series. The series will be an annual T20 tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations — Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts India.

