Traffic constable killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

Sep 05, 2018, 16:28 IST | mid-day online desk

The traffic constable was rushed to a government-run hospital in rural Panvel where he was declared dead before admission. Police are yet to identify the vehicle that mowed down the constable

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old traffic police constable died after he was run over by a vehicle in Taloja area in Navi Mumbai, around 50 kms from Mumbai on Wednesday. According to a police official, the incident occurred at Nitalsar Phata (diversion) when the constable Atul Gagare was returning to the beat outpost after clearing a traffic congestion at around 5 am

The incident was reported by some rickshaw drivers to the Taloja traffic police. Gagare was rushed to a government-run hospital in rural Panvel where he was declared dead before admission. Police are yet to identify the vehicle that mowed down the constable.

A case has been registered against an unidentified.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

