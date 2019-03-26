TRAI protest: Operators, viewers come together to battle cable mess

television

Following mid-day report, more consumers band together and want watchdogs to clamp down on channel prices; most say their bills have crossed Rs 600/month even to get basic entertainment

Ravi Nair

Days after mid-day reported that Mumbaikar Ravi Nair had approached the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) to oppose the tariff set by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the media consultant has taken his pledge against the authorities further. Nair, who had disposed TRAI's plan that offered 100 channels — including those that are Free To Air (FTA) — at a Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 153, has now arrived at a stipulated monthly plan of Rs 199.

Nair believes the amount is apt to meet the preferences of consumers, who, he says, currently shell out R600 per month when subscribing to the paid channels of their choice. "Five days ago, I set up an e-mail id, cable199only@rediffmail.com. We've received 1,000 mails from consumers and cable operators, who have agreed that it is a fair amount [to price the tariff at]." IN e-mails sent to Nair, copies of which are with mid-day, consumers have pledged their support for him, asserting that the monthly fee that they are currently paying is no less than Rs 400.

The media consultant adds that along with operators, he is willing to front a "blackout" ban of channels to make himself heard. "This amounts to stating that the public has rejected a channel. We need to create a non-cooperation movement to change the proposed rates to be more consumer-friendly."

Raju Patil, of Chembur's Shiv cable, who is also a member of the Cable Operators and Distributors Association (CODA), says, "We used to offer all satellite channels for R350 per month, but now, the charges have gone up to Rs 1,000. As per the new regulations, the broadcaster gets R600 per set top box, while the cable operators get Rs 120 only. The new regulations have destroyed cable operators, and burdened the common man as well."

