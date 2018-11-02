Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited Zero out now!

bollywood

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina Kaif playing a superstar and Anushka Sharma playing a specially-abled girl

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero trailer

The much anticipated trailer of the movie Zero released by the makers on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, 'Zero' presents a unique as well as rooted story. Katrina playing a superstar and Anushka playing a specially-abled girl.

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with these women take him on a journey to complete his ‘incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

Watch the trailer here:

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. When the first look posters of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were released it broke the internet.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

