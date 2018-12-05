Trailer of Swara Bhaskar, Summet Vyas starrer It's Not That Simple out

television

This time, it is bigger, it is better and it has Meera played by Swara Bhasker – confident, under-control with her priorities straight as she becomes the mouthpiece of a modern woman who compels you to ask – Does the sex matter?

Featuring ensemble cast of Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli in the titular roles, the show brags of an excellent cast, each representing strong characters as their stories inter-mingle with each other throughout the show. A journey is never just one person's account; the actions, perspectives and stories of all the people playing their part shape it. The show addresses the power roles, gender roles and opens the floor to invite perspectives. Therefore, make way for Meera as she emerges as a strong, ambitious woman balancing personal life, a child and her own architectural firm.

The trailer begins with a Swara Bhasker looking in the horizon; summarizing life in a simple line of 10 words and there begins the real roller coaster of life with all the jazz, a child, a failed marriage, affairs, ambition, passion and of course, complications. The trailer is a perfect mix of ups, downs and all that comes with the territory and makes for a perfect binge watch. It has all the masala and some life lessons to take if you are a strong, ambitious woman trying to make it big in life especially when it's not your life alone and, It's Not That Simple

