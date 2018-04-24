Trailer of Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 2 takes boldness to a new level

Twisted 2 is the second instalment of Vikram Bhatt's recently launched OTT platform VB on the Web's original show, Twisted



A still from the trailer of Twisted 2. Pic/YouTube

The trailer for Vikram Bhatt's original web series Twisted 2 was launched at a suburban theatre on Monday. Present at the launch were the lead stars of the show, Nia Sharma, Rrahul Singh, Dilnaz Irani and Vikram Bhatt himself, along with the director of the show, Anupam Santosh Saroj. The trailer was followed by 2 songs from the show; Ghav Hai Ghav Par, sung by Arnab Datta, the lyrics of which have been written by Shakeel Azmi and music directed by Raja Pandit and Pyar Na Ho Jaaye Kahin sung by Ravi Mishra, written by Shakeel Azmi, and music directed by Harish Sagane.

Watch the trailer of Twisted 2 here

Twisted 2 is the second instalment of Vikram Bhatt's recently launched OTT platform VB on the Web's original show, Twisted, which garnered a tremendous response from viewers when it first aired on the digital platform. Nia Sharma will be seen reprising her role of Aliya Mukherjee for the reboot, while Rrahul Singh, who plays an ex-cop in the series, will play the role of Aryan Mathur, opposite Nia. The new face in the series, Dilnaz Irani, is making a comeback to television and will be playing Arunima, a police officer, in the show.

Twisted 2 is slated to release on the OTT platform on 25th April 2018 and is produced by Vikram Bhatt with Jio Cinema.

Also view - First Poster: Nia Sharma returns in the second season of Twisted

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates