Trailer of Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome's Chintu Ka Birthday released; check it out now

Chintu Ka Birthday is a film that has been on everyone's list. Proof of this was when ZEE5 announced the premiere on 5th June via a poster release recently and a sea of congratulatory messages came in on social media for the directors, producers, actors and the entire crew. ZEE5 launched the trailer of the film today.

Check out the trailer here:

Award winning director duo Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh of 'Chintu Ka Birthday' said,"The two and a half minute film trailer sums up the spirit of the film - a family stuck in war-torn Iraq. We really hope that the audience will enjoy the surprise and the innocence of Chintu (and his family) will melt your hearts. Although the film is set in Iraq in 2004, the present situation, where we are locked down in our houses with our families is no different. We have to live in the moment, love each other and keep faith that this too shall pass.''

The trailer captures the crux of the film in a very subtle way while giving away the most honest and real emotions. It gives a glimpse into the family aspiring to bake a cake for Chintu and celebrate his birthday despite the lockdown. As seen in the trailer, the film revolves around the narrative of an endearing middle-class family trying to celebrate a 6- year-old birthday whilst tackling the extraordinary situation in a war-torn country of Iraq.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmakers Satyanshu Devanshu Singh and produced by First Draft Ent, Tulsea and Cinemese Twins. The film stars Vedant Raj Chibber as Chintu, Vinay Pathak as Chintu father, Tillotama Shome as Chintu Mother, Bisha Chaturvedi as Laxmi (Chintu Sister), Seema Pahwa as Chintu grandmother, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.

The film was screened in 18 cities during the Jagran Film Festival in 2019 and met with overwhelming response everywhere, eventually winning the Best Film (Viewer's Choice Award).

Will the world come together to cut the cake or rob Chintu his moment of joy? Join Chintu on this unconventional journey, as 'Chintu Ka Birthday' premieres 5th June, exclusively on ZEE5.

