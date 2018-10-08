Search

Train hits dead end at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, none hurt

Oct 08, 2018, 16:05 IST | PTI

However, no one was injured in the incident, he said

Train hits dead end at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, none hurt
Representational Image

The engine of the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express hit the dead end of a platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here in early hours Monday, a Railway official said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

"The train (11062) was coming from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was ending its journey at its final destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, when it could not stop and hit the dead end of the platform number 3," said a spokesperson of the Central Railway.

"This incident neither caused any injury to any passenger nor caused any adverse impact on movement of trains," he said.

The repair work of the partially damaged dead end of the platform will be initiated shortly, the spokesperson said.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in suburban Kurla is one of the stations for long-distance trains in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

mumbai newsnational newsmumbai trainstrain accident

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Illegal hoarding collapse kills four in Pune

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK