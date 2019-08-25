Trainer SK Sunderji holds key to Panchshil Million

other-sports

Two well-performed from Sunderji's yard - Dandi March and Headway -appear to enjoy a decisive edge over the rest participants

This pictures is used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Panchshil Million, for class III horses and to be run over the trip of six furlongs, is slated as the feature event of today's seven-race card. And though there are some good horses like Lesrel, Pablo, Thomas Hardy and Anatevka in the fray, the pair to watch out for is the one saddled by trainer SK Sunderji. The two well-performed from Sunderji's yard — Dandi March and Headway — appear to enjoy a decisive edge over the rest. However, between the two it could be a very close affair. I am casting my vote in favour of Headway only because he has the advantage of a winning run on this track this season.

First race at 2 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates