Maharashtra: Transporters seek clarity from Chief Minister's Office over their travel

Transporters move between the states to keep the supply chain on. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Confused transporters on Tuesday morning shot off emails and letters to the chief minister's office seeking clarity on the rules for them, after the notification issued on Monday about standard operating procedures (SOPs) for air, train and road travel from, to and across the state, skipped mentioning their sector. Transporters have been keeping the supply chain alive across state borders.

The government has made a negative COVID-19 report mandatory for those arriving in the state by all the three modes of travel from the NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, but there is no mention of the transport sector through which thousands of lorries go in and out of the state every single day.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has sought urgent clarity from the government of Maharashtra regarding the movement of these drivers and crew members of lakhs of commercial vehicles.



Workers in a goods truck on the Eastern Express Highway during the lockdown. Pic/Atul Kamble

"There is lot of ambiguity in the transport fraternity as lakhs of vehicles frequently travel in and out of Maharashtra maintaining the continuity of the supply chain. We look forward to immediate clarification and SOP for commercial vehicle operators travelling to Maharashtra from other states," said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee member and former president of the AIMTC.

Also Read: Supreme Court notice on plea to cap RT-PCR test price at Rs 400

In the guidelines issued on Monday, it has been directed that the district collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that passengers coming from NCR in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa are tested for symptoms and only those without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms will have the option of returning.

Transporters said that the orders were specific for passengers, but there was confusion on what will happen to drivers and cleaners who cross borders as part of their job to keep the supply chain alive.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news