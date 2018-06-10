Travis Head slams ton, but Oz unimpressive

Head made 106 and Australia vice-captain Aaron Finch 54, but for the second match in a row, Australia failed to reach 300

Travis Head

Travis Head's century was the cornerstone of Australia's 283 for six against Middlesex in a one-day tour match at Lord's on Saturday. Head made 106 and Australia vice-captain Aaron Finch 54, but for the second match in a row, Australia failed to reach 300. Once again, the spin bowlers troubled them.

