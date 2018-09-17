Tribal woman raped in West Bengal

crime

The incident took place when the woman had gone to the forest near the district headquarter town of Suri to tend cows

Representational picture

A tribal woman was allegedly raped in a forest in Birbhum district on Saturday, a police officer said. According to a complaint lodged at Suri police station Sunday, the incident took place when the woman had gone to the forest near the district headquarter town of Suri to tend cows.

Suddenly, the accused dragged the woman, a second year student of a college in Suri, to the dense forest and allegedly raped her. The accused Mazid Khan was arrested and remanded to one day's judicial custody. A senior officer of the district police said, "We will ask for the police custody of the accused on Monday."

