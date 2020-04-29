Trio booked for posing as BMC staff to enter sealed building

The Kalachowkie police have registered a case against three people who entered a sealed building on the pretext of checking for COVID-19 patients. The building was sealed after BMC officials found positive patients in it. The trio was equipped with thermal scanners.

According to the Kalachowki police, on Monday afternoon, the accused Aniket Chaugule, 25, Deepak Wagh, 24, and Ashok Chavhan, 22, visited Vikrant Sadan building in Chinchpokli and posing as BMC employees, told residents that they had come to checking for any positive patients in the building.

When the residents asked for documentary proof, the trio could not produce any. So, the residents called the Kalachowkie police.

As soon as the call was received, a police team reached the building and after interrogating the three found that they were not BMC employees. A case was registered against all three and the police quarantined them. The accused have been maintaining that they had come to do social work and had no intention of cheating anyone. Police are verifying their claims.

A police officer told mid-day, "Outsiders are banned from entering the sealed building. In such a situation, these three people violated the law by entering the building and lied to residents that they are BMC employees. We are investigating further," said Kalachowkie Senior Police Inspector Gokulsing Patil.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news